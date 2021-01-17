Cummings Steven Joseph Cummings Steven "Joseph" Cummings unexpectedly passed away on January 13, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 20, 1995 to Steven and Laura Cummings. Joseph brought so much joy and laughter into our lives from the day he was born. Joseph entered this world fighting for his life and left this world fighting to live. He died doing what he loved. Joseph was full of life and lived his life to the fullest up until the very end. He found great joy in all things he did. He appreciated each day and the opportunities to both work hard and play hard. Joseph was active from the time he could walk. At the age of two, he broke off his bicycle training wheels and began building jumps. He continued to excel at motor sports and loved every minute of it. This natural inclination to be physically active continued throughout his life. He physically worked hard in his career and loved it, while also building and sculpting his body in the gym afterwards. He knew the value of a strong body and recognized it was a temple, and did all he could to take great care of his own. He shared his passion for fitness and health with his family and friends, always with a desire to help. Joseph had a huge heart, and he wore his heart on his sleeve. He truly cared about others and went out of his way to help those in need. Joseph enjoyed giving to others and enjoyed brightening others' days. He stood up for the little guy while building others and inspiring them to be their very best. He enjoyed learning and was self-taught in many areas. From the time he was a young boy, he impressed those who were much older by his skills and knowledge of things beyond his years. He was mechanically gifted and was found taking things apart in order to figure out how to put it back together. He enjoyed continuing his education and becoming the very best version of himself. He freely gave of his knowledge to others in order to help them succeed. Joseph brought so much joy, laughter, and happiness to all around. He was a comedian and a gifted storyteller. He loved telling jokes and had an ability to make others laugh. He was a prankster and could be found playing harmless jokes on others. He loved to get a laugh out of anyone and sometimes went to extremes to do it. Joseph was a family man. He took great pride in his family and watched over them. He cared for each member of his family and looked for ways to help each in their individual lives. Joseph had a strong and loving relationship with each person in his family. Each one considered Joseph one of their best friends and knew they could rely on him. His family loves him so very dearly and he loved them dearly in return. Although Joseph was the middle child, all of his siblings saw him as a role model and example and looked up to him. Joseph was wise beyond his years and his family could feel that. Joseph learned from a very young age the value of hard work and dedication. He was a living example to all around that you can achieve what you put your heart and mind into. Joseph gave his all in everything that he did. He was determined to be the best and took even the smallest of tasks very seriously. Joseph knew when to be serious and work hard to achieve success and found joy along the way. Joseph worked hard to advance in his career quickly in working his way up to becoming the farm manager of a major operation in Blackfoot, ID. Joseph loved farming season and competing with himself to exceed expectations and be the best. He loved his job and enjoyed sharing the unique experiences he had each day. Joseph was a man of his word and was very well respected throughout the community. He enjoyed building relationships with others and has left behind many people who loved and admired him. Joseph loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, water sports, dirt bikes, and snowmobiling. He was very talented in all that he did. He was incredibly strong in every way, yet also had a very sweet and gentle side. Joseph was a real cowboy and enjoyed riding his horse and being with the animals out in nature. He cared for the animals under his watch with a tender hand and took great pride in their care. Joseph had a strong relationship with the Lord. He shared his abiding testimony both by word and deed. He had knowledge beyond his years and insight that was humbling. His perspective of life and life's challenges were remarkable and thought provoking. Joseph loved his Dad, who was his best friend. He learned the value of hard work and appreciation for knowledge from his dad. His dad was his mentor, confidant, and buddy. The two of them enjoyed many adventures. Laughter and chuckles filled the rooms when these two were together. Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Steven, in August 2020. He is survived by his mother, Laura, and his siblings: Emeral Ray (Brian) Lish, Paisley Rose (Casey) Burke, Samuel Berg Cummings, and Jacob Paul Cummings. Our family is heartbroken losing our wonderful, sweet Joseph. He brought so much happiness and laughter to our family and leaves a void that can never be filled. He was a true man who took great care of those he loved. We take comfort knowing that he is with his dad and that because of Jesus Christ, we will all be together again. A viewing will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, UT. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 PM at American Fork Cemetery, 600 North Center Street, American Fork, UT. All are welcome to come and honor Joseph's life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joseph's gofundme https://gofund.me/35e151bf or sent directly to the family at mailing address: 1110 Yellowstone Ave #222, Pocatello, ID 83201 to help cover the extensive medical costs of trying to save his life, despite having insurance.