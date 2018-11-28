Charles "Chuck" Anthony Curran, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 25, 2018, at his home. Charles was born November 3, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, to Charles Borgess and Nyra Neubauer Borgess. He grew up and attended schools in Anaheim, California, and graduated from Western High School. He married Fawnell Fisher and to this union was born Anthony Wayne Blankenship. They were later divorced. On May 27, 1972, he married Carolyn Swanner in Elko, Nevada, and became a father to John. For many years they were Lutheran but joined Christ the King Catholic Church on August 11, 2014, and were remarried by the church. Chuck and Carolyn made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked in sales for Fanning Wholesale and later retired from Bizieff and Associates, where he worked as a buyer. He was an active member of Knight of Columbus. Chuck enjoyed fishing, golfing, riding ATVs, camping and hunting. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Curran of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Nyra Borgess of Chubbuck, ID; son, Anthony Wayne (Lisa) Blankenship of Portland, OR; son, John Cole Curran of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Donald Wayne (Vicki) Curran of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Cindy Tiegs of Pocatello, ID; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Borgess and grandmother, Marie Neubauer. Funeral mass will be held at 12 noon Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 East 17th Street. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 805 South Holmes Avenue or to the Knights of Columbus at 1690 E. 17th Street. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Chuck 11/3/1945 - 11/25/2018Curran