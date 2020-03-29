Gary Alan Curtis, Born 11, January 1939 in Los Angeles, California to Alice Katherine Cook and Clyde Calvin Curtis passed away 25, March 2020. Gary Graduated Compton High School in 1957. He proudly served 2 years in the United States Army as Flight Maintenance Mechanic. In 1974 he moved to Idaho Falls where he worked on site for Aveo Jet General as a draftsman until he retired. Gary loved to hunt and fish with his loyal hunting dog, Dolly. Gary was a member of the Gun Club and Shot Skeet. He was a wonderful Brother and Friend, good sense of humor, fun to be with. We had many happy trips up the Snake River through the years. He will be greatly missed. Over the last 3 years Gary has had health difficulties to which he secumed. He is survived by his Sister Ada Belle Tanner (Curtis) of California and Roger Lee Curtis of Utah. Gary will be entered in Bountiful, Utah. No service is planned at this time. When gathering restrictions are removed a small memorial service will be held at his home in Idaho Falls. If you wish to contact the family please call 801.230.8648. Gary 1/11/1939 - 3/25/2020Allan Curtis
