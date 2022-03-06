Nola Bingham Curtis, age 91 passed away peacefully in her home the morning of March 3rd, 2022. She was born the 11th of October, 1930 in Alexander, Caribou County, Idaho. Nola was the youngest daughter of Perry Mathias Bingham and Hertha Howell Hooker Bingham Peterson. Nola was married on April 24th, 1949 to Wayne Vernon Curtis in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were married nearly 73 years as together they enjoyed working on their cattle and horse ranch south of Idaho Falls. She enjoyed all of their many adventures and travels together. She dedicated her life to her family, and was a beloved companion, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was treasured by all! Her eldest son, Douglas Wayne Curtis preceded her in death at an early age of 49. She is survived by her husband Wayne and their three daughters, Dianne Curtis Nissle and her husband Steve; Rosanne Curtis Peterson and her husband John; and Kristine Curtis Baker and her husband Randy. Her ten grandchildren; Cheyloe Curtis Anderson, Colt Curtis, Shari Lynn Nissle Johnson, Hartman Curtis Nissle, Nolan Garrett Nissle, Eric Peterson, Leslie Peterson, Jamie Baker Bangerter, Jason Baker and Jodie Baker Watson will miss her greatly. Her posterity also includes 20 great-grandchildren who inherited Nola's strong work ethic and willful mind. Something we are eternally grateful for. Services to Celebrate Her Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 till 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Nola 10/11/1930 - 3/3/2022Bingham Curtis