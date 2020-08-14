Kimberly Clark Cushman passed away August 5, 2020 Kim was born November 23, 1970 in Pocatello, Idaho and was the first of five siblings born to Robert and Kathleen Clark. Kim's childhood was spent in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where the family planted roots and where her childhood was rambunctious with her brothers and sister. Being outdoors doing numerous things from helping mom garden to riding horses on the property, snowmobiling trips to Island Park, and camping with grandparents at Palisades Reservoir were the highlights of her childhood. When Kim was a little older, she took an interest in the art of ballet and spent 10 years becoming a very accomplished dancer and was on point in many productions, but the Nutcracker was her favorite. Kim attended Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls and was in the graduating class of "89". She was involved in cheerleading, was a beautiful artist and was Homecoming Queen that autumn of 1988. Kim pursued a career in cosmetology in Boise and worked in the business over 25 years. Kim is the mother of a son and daughter, Dylan and Jasmine Smith, whom she loved so very much and was so very proud of. Some of Kim's passions included travel. She loved traveling to locations with rich history; researching and studying Kings and Queens of England and Emperors of Rome were her favorite. Other places she loved to go were the tropics, with sand between her toes and ocean mist in her face. Another of her favorite places to travel was Disneyland. Yep, I think she enjoyed going to Disneyland more than most kids and every time she had the opportunity to go and regardless of her age, she would revert back to a 10 year old, always displaying her beautiful smile. Kim was a huge football fan and followed her dad, becoming a die-hard 49ers fan. Sundays during football season, it was whooping and hollering while she sported gold and red. Kim enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and fresh air, camping, planting flowers and tinkering in the yard. In 2001, Kim and Kelly were married with young Dylan and Jasmine as their witnesses in Lake Tahoe. It was one of the most special days of both of their lives. Kim's favorite time of year was autumn--she was transfixed by the bright colors of fall. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she far enjoyed giving rather than receiving. The day after Thanksgiving was the day to go Christmas tree hunting, and her mission was having it up and decorated ASAP. Dylan gave Kim the gift of becoming a grandmother to three wonderful and beautiful little girls. The granddaughters gave her so much joy it was overwhelming, again, with her beautiful smile beaming. It's times like these, although so very tragic, that show the tremendous amount of love from all of Kim's friends and is a testament of how many people she touched and loved right back. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and so very much appreciated by Kim's entire family. Kim is survived by her husband, Kelly; mom and dad, Robert and Kathy Clark; brothers: David (Michelle) Clark, Daniel (Amy) Clark and Garrett (Lexie) Clark; sister, Lindsey (Adam) Petersen; son, Dylan Smith; daughter, Jasmine Smith; granddaughters: Avalyn, Rylie and Maggie, and grand girls' mom, Lacie Johnson. Kim was an aunt to and also survived by a large gaggle of nieces and nephews and was the niece of many aunts and uncles. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Holly Cushman and brother-in-law, Justin (Suzie) Cushman whom she loved all so very much. Graveside services are scheduled for Monday August 17th at noon, located at the Meridian Cemetery, 895 E. Franklin Rd, Meridian, Idaho anyone wishing to attend is welcome. With COVID issues impacting our area, a celebration of life for Kim will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Kim would have appreciated donations in her name to local charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Meridian ICU unit, specifically Dr. Lin, for the care provided to Kim. We will miss her more than words can say, but we also know we will be with her again one day. Remembrances to the family can be left at www.accentfuneral.com Kimberly 11/23/1970 - 8/5/2020Clark Cushman