Dixie Lee Cutforth, 74, of Ammon, passed away May 6, 2020, at her home. Dixie was born March 14, 1946, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Clarence Roland Parsons and Ruby Leona Parsons. She grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Snake River High School. She went on to attend LDS Business College. On June 7, 1968, she married Kent Cutforth in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together they had four children: Claudine, Melanie, Rick, and Andrea. Dixie and Kent made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Dixie worked alongside her husband in his dental practice. Dixie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings but especially enjoyed primary and teaching the children. She was a diehard Jazz fan and never missed watching a game. She loved spending time outdoors at the cabin, boating, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. Most of all, she loved spending time with family. Dixie will always be remembered for her contagious giggle and smile. Dixie is survived by her loving daughters, Claudine (Rhett) Judy of Idaho Falls, ID, Melanie (Art) McCracken of Corona, CA, and Andrea (Rob) Prudent of Ammon, ID; son, Rick (Angie) Cutforth of Shelley, ID; sister, Charlotte (Leon) Mecham of Idaho Falls, ID; 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, and a great-granddaughter on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kent; parents, Clarence and Ruby Parsons; and a sister, Carla Jo Parsons. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Burial will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dixie 3/14/1946 - 5/6/2020Lee Cutforth
