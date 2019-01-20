Bert Kent Cutforth, 75, of Ammon, passed away January 17, 2019, at his home. Kent was born November 1, 1943, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Bertram Connerton Cutforth and Bessie Jorgensen Cutforth. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot where he graduated from Snake River High School. He then attended Idaho State University where he received his degree in Pharmacy. He went on to receive his Doctorate in Dentistry from Case Western Reserve University. On June 7, 1968, he married Dixie Lee Parsons in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. To this union were born four children, Claudine, Melanie, Rick and Andrea. Kent and Dixie made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Kent practiced his passion for dentistry for 40 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in the Gulf States. He served as a Bishop in the Ammon 4th Ward and as a counselor in multiple bishoprics. He also served as Venture Coach, member of the High Council and most recently as a gospel doctrine teacher. He enjoyed golfing, wake surfing, snow mobiling, gardening, wood working, boating, puzzles and games, and was an avid Utah Jazz fan. Kent is survived by his loving wife, Dixie Lee Cutforth of Ammon, ID; daughter, Claudine (Rhett) Judy of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Melanie (Art) McCracken of Corona, CA; son, Rick (Angie) Cutforth of Shelley, ID; daughter, Andrea (Rob) Prudent of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Layton (Lynne) Cutforth of Tucson, AZ; brother, Darrell (Katya) Cutforth of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Kathy (Danny) Seamons of Eagle, ID; sister, Elaine (Eric) Carlson of Overland Park, KS; 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertram and Bessie Cutforth; and sister, Melva Clark. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Ammon 4th Ward, 4375 East Sunnyside Road, with Bishop Mitch Kvarfordt officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kent 11/1/1943 - 1/17/2019Cutforth