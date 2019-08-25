Cindy Jo Cook Dabbelt, 38, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 22, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice and her loving family. Cindy was born September 27, 1980, in Rexburg, Idaho, to David Gene Cook and Deanna Follett Cook. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. In 2001, she married Eric McMurtrey in Eugene, Oregon. From this union they were blessed with two children, Makiah and Brahk. Cindy and Eric were later divorced but remained close friends and co-parents. Cindy later married Hugo Dabbelt on April 18, 2013, in Idaho Falls. From this union they were blessed with three children, Noah (deceased), Roman and Silas. Cindy and Hugo made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Cindy was a homemaker. She later found her calling as a Life Skills Coach at The Development Workshop and truly cherished her time working there. She enjoyed art, painting, music and scenic drives. She loved animals and had a passion for sports, but especially her Detroit Lions and Oregon Ducks. She had a warm, sweet soul that people naturally gravitated to and loved to give back to anyone in need. Above all she loved her family and friends and devoted her life to her children. She made a passion out of being the "cool aunt" to all her nieces and nephews. Cindy is survived by her loving mother, Deanna Follett Cook of Idaho Falls, ID; husband, Hugo Dabbelt of Germany; 13 year old daughter, Makiah Ann McMurtrey, 11 year old son, Brahk David McMurtrey, both of Idaho Falls; five year old son, Roman Franz Dabbelt, three year old son, Silas Wilhelm H. Dabbelt, both of Germany; sister, Gina Rae (Paul) Phillips of Idaho Falls, ID, brothers, Bradley Follett (Esther) Cook of Ripon, CA, Kevin Follett (Marianne) Cook of Ogden, UT, and Shaun Follett Cook of Portland, OR. She was preceded in death by her father, David Gene Cook; grandparents, John and Lorna Follett and Don and Clara Cook; and infant son, Noah Dabbelt. A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. At the families request, please dress casual and in bright colors in remembrance of Cindy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Development Workshop in Idaho Falls at https://www.dwinc.org/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Cindy Cook 9/27/1980 - 8/22/2019Dabbelt