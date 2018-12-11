Dorothy Lorene Heileson Dalling, 88, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Sugar City, Idaho with her husband holding her hand. Born May 2, 1930, in Driggs, Idaho, to Ralph Ammon Heileson and Thora Ellen Ricks Heileson, Dorothy spent her early childhood in Felt and Tetonia, Idaho. She graduated from Madison High School where she was active in drama, on the debate team, and was the yearbook editor. She met Glenn after he saw her perform in a one-act play at the Sugar-Salem Auditorium. She attended Ricks College a year before she married Glenn "W" Dalling November 2, 1949 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Dorothy was a supportive, devoted, loyal, and loving wife for over 69 years. Besides art and debate, Dorothy was best known for her talent of good cooking and making people feel welcome to their family events. Her meals on cattle drives were famous and kept many people coming back year after year. She was a gracious hostess and was very kind and selfless in her service to her family and others. She also played a major role in raising their 9 children, assisting Glenn in their cattle/farm operation, and supporting Glenn's professional career. Dorothy was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings but particularly loved being the nursery leader, Stake Relief Society President, and maybe her favorite was serving as the Marriage and Family Relations teacher with her husband for 14 years. Along with her husband, Dorothy served a LDS CES mission to Bismarck, North Dakota. Together, they served as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple before and after their mission, in the North Dakota Bismarck Temple, and in the Rexburg Temple. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Glenn, nine children, David (Theressa) of Hamer, ID; Jerry (Nina), of Sugar City; Brent (Laurel) of Hamer; Katherine (Alan) Anderson of Arimo, ID; Rodney (Denise) of Wilford, ID; Merrill (Rosalie) of Axtell, UT; Merrilee (Roger) Hiatt, of Salem, ID; Rebecca (Lance) Lindley, of Iona, ID; and Jared (Trish) of Hamer; and her sisters, Marian Butler of Alta, WY; Joanne Jorgensen of Ammon, ID; Patricia Hillman of Sugar City; Saralee (David) Gibb of Orem, UT; and brother Kent (Nicki) Heileson of Roy, UT. Dorothy and Glenn have 54 grandchildren and 137 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Barbara, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held under the direction of Bishop Guymon of the Sugar 2nd ward at the LDS (Gray) Church located at 6 Teton Ave at 11 a.m. December 13, 2018. A viewing will be Wednesday evening, December 12, at Flamm Funeral Home, in Rexburg, from 6-8 and from 9:30-10:30 at the church before the service. Please consider contributions to your favorite charity in honor of Dorothy The family would like to thank Brio Hospice, Danielle, Mallory, and other caregivers for their special care. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flammfh.com Dorothy 5/2/1930 - 12/9/2018Dalling