Richard Harkless Dalrymple, 70, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on September 27, 2019 at his home in Goshen, Idaho. In the comfort of his loving wife of almost 49 years. He was under the care of Alliance Home Health and Hospice. He was born on November 5, 1948, the first child and only son of Edward Harkless Dalrymple and Thelma Holt Dalrymple in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was later joined by three sisters, Linda, Diane, and Tracy. They made their home in South Jordan, Utah, on what was then called "Holt's Corner" where all of his neighbors were his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He shared his dad's love of horses and spent his childhood riding horses, camping and hunting with his dad and uncles. During his high school years, he spent summers working on a ranch in Evanston, Wyoming, where he was able to sharpen his skills as a horseman and developed a true love of the outdoors. He graduated from Bingham High School in 1967 and after a semester at Salt Lake City Vo-Tech, served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in The Great Lakes Mission. Upon returning from his mission, he resumed his education, earning an Associate's degree in welding. On January 29, 1971, he married DeAnna Mathews in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. They are the parents of four children, three daughters and one son, DanaLyn, Ronne Michele, Katie Jo, and J.R. They lived in Riverton, Utah, for the first six years of their marriage and then moved to Goshen, Idaho, in the spring of 1977. Richard worked as a welder and sheet metal worker until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in various callings over the years, including Elder's Quorum President, Ward Activities Director, Primary Teacher, Home Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, and Counselor in the High Priest Group. His favorite calling was mentoring young men as Varsity Scout Coach for many years, taking them on camping trips, horse rides, teaching them survival skills, passing on his love for the outdoors and other important life skills. He is survived by his wife, DeAnna, his children, DanaLyn (Tim), Ronne (Joel), J.R. (Jaclyn); ten grandchildren, and two great granddaughters on the way; his three sisters, Linda (Ross) Hansen, Diane (Jeff) Chapman, and Tracy (Dave) Seiter, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Katie, and brother-in-law Ross. The family would like to thank Dr. Wallace Baker and Wade Christensen, P.A., for their many years of service to Richard and also all the nurses and caretakers at Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and concern during these past few months. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Goshen Ward Chapel (792 N 1090 E Shelley). The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak, Shelley) and Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Richard 11/5/1948 - 9/27/2019Harkless Dalrymple