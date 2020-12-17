Blake Dee Dance, 67, of Groveland, passed away, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Blake was born November 24, 1953 in Pocatello, Idaho to Arlo Clifford Dance and Eva Lorraine Jensen Dance. He was the last born of eight children being born a few minutes later than his twin brother, Blair. They were the second set of twins, Ella played a big role in their care. Blake attended Rockford Elementary and graduated from Snake River High School in 1972. On September 18, 1976 he married Linda Hillam in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Blake had worked as a dry waller in his early years before he started a bee business with his dad and brother Sheldon. This prompted a life of traveling with the bees to California in the winter and to Montana in the summer. His sons Bryan and Reggie are proud to continue working in the bee industry. Blake was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in the Indiana during his youth. He also served in the Bishopric in the Blackfoot 2nd Ward. His favorite calling was the Sunday School "bell ringer". Blake made long lasting friends officiating high school football games for 36 years. His love of sports led to traveling to various stadiums to watch different professional teams. He and Linda loved to travel, always wearing his BYU hat proudly. He also enjoyed his fishing trips to Alaska. Above all his greatest joy are his 18 grandchildren. He was very generous and always liked giving to others, he had an infectious smile, he was a tease and liked to give nick names. Blake is survived by his wife, Linda of Groveland; children, Stephanie Dance of Boise, Bryan (Jessica) Dance of Riverside, Reggie (Tawna) Dance, Amy (Branden) Palmer, and Lori (Brandon) McNeel all of Blackfoot; siblings, Ella (Ed) Gorder of Idaho Falls, Terry (Sandra) Dance of Pocatello, Debbie (Clyde) Siglin of Beaverdam, AZ, Sharon (Scott) Michael of Idaho Falls, Sheldon (Pat) Dance of Idaho Falls, and Blair (Vickie) Dance of Coppell, TX; and 18 grandchildren. He is also survived by his in-laws, Rulon & Marlene Hillam of Groveland; brother and sisters-in-law, Melanie Stoddard of Phoenix, AZ, David Hillam of Costa Mesa, CA, Diane (Trent) Rencher of Poulsbo, WA, Julie (Hal) Peterson of Idaho Falls, Dan (Julie) Hillam of Blackfoot, Randy Hillam of Seattle, WA, Gayla (Lance) Millington of Boise, Barry (Camille) Hillam of Midway, UT, and Jennifer (Jeremy) Mordock of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlo and Eva Dance, infant brother Arlo Clifford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Blake 11/24/1953 - 12/15/2020Dance