Dance Leon Doyle Dance Leon Doyle Dance, 84, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home in Saint George, Utah surrounded by loved family members. He was born on March 18, 1936, in Pingree Idaho to Doyle William and Loa Buchanan Dance. He was married to Barbara Jean Cole on November 12, 1954, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Leon was raised in Pingree, Idaho, and attended school in the Snake River area where he was active in sports and FFA, he graduated from Snake River High School in 1954. He was a Farmer and Rancher in the Blackfoot area with his son Kelly Dance for many years. He loved farming and was successful in his occupation. After retiring from farming, he and his wife Barbara loved to travel, they built a home in Saint George, Utah, and would travel back and forth from their home in Blackfoot, Idaho and Saint George, Utah for many years, he always had to be in Idaho for harvest time. He was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many church callings throughout the years and had a great love for the gospel. He was known for being cheerful, helpful, friendly and he loved talking to people, if he didn't know you, he soon did. He was proceeded in death by his wife Barbara Jean Cole Dance who passed away on September 23, 2020, He is survived by his children Suzanne Bahr, (Steven), Douglas Leon Dance (Nancy), Kelly Dee Dance(Martha), Mindy Jo Collier, and Micheal Kirk Dance. Brothers Jerald Buchanan Dance, Creg Williams Dance, sisters Karen Meredith, Vicky Smith, 20 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren all of whom will miss old grandpa greatly. A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1:00 P.M at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Dr, St. George, UT 84770. Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www. spilsburymortuary.com
News Trending Today
-
Mortenson, Max
-
Dance, Leon Doyle
-
Opinion: ICU staff are overwhelmed
-
Idaho Falls, national laboratory to plan innovation district
-
Tammy Daybell’s sister speaks out on NBC
-
Priced out: Tight housing market leaves buyers with few options
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Recapping the all-state teams
-
Editorial: Will we beat this virus?
-
Jacobson, Doug
-
Jenkins, Beverly