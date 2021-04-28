Dance Terry Jensen Dance Terry came on air November 29, 1943 with the soundtrack Look Out World Cause Here I Come! He went off air way too soon on April 24, 2021 to the entire soundtrack of GoodBye Yellow Brick Road. He wore out his wonderful heart with all the love he gave his world and the people in it. Survived by his siblings, the matriarch, sister Ella (Ed Gorder), Debbie (Clyde Siglin), Sheldon (Pat Dance), Sharon (Scott Michael), Blair (Vickie Dance); Daughters, Darci Dance, Dani Dance (Matthew Slaven) Samara Honey (Ian Honey), Sons, Ryan Dance (Keri Dance), Tyson Bloxham (Teri Dahl), and beautiful loving wife Sandy (Sandra) O'Neil. He was predeceased in death by brothers Blake (Linda Dance), Clifford and his wonderful loving parents Eva Lorainne and Arlo Clifford Dance. In 1968 he was blessed with his first daughter Darci Dance, a perfect baby and toddler. In 1972 he had his second daughter Dani Dance which was often said that if she was the first she would have been the only child. In 1974 along came Ryan Terry Dance the baby brother that was often tormented by his sisters. In 1998, after raising 3 children as a devoted and loving single father he met the love of his life and perfect partner in crime, Sandy O'Neil. After a long courting they married on June 13, 2009. A true love story that found them often dancing nightly and falling asleep holding hands up until his death. A man of many talents, handyman was not one of them, but luckily Sandy could pretty much build a house and he became a great supervisor. The unifying of these two beautiful people blessed Terry with a wonderful blended family adding a daughter he loved and who always made him laugh, Samara Honey and the handiest of sons who was always willing to come help Mom while Dad supervised on house projects, Tyson Bloxham. He loved all of his kids fully. Early on, Sandy and Terry tested this blended family and to introduce the kids they took them on a 7 day river trip. Terry said, "well this will let us know if this is going to work". All got along fabulously (almost too well, they were having a little too much fun). A great time was had by all and it was the start of the self coined, the dysfunctionals. A sign of a genuine and kind soul, all children and animals loved him and he loved them equally. He was an amazing Papa to 5 beautiful grandchildren, Nathan Ty Dance, Kadin Bloxham, Kena Ash, Zoe Dance Slaven and Evelyn Bloxham. Also, Papa and dad to many four legged family members, Maggie, Mickie, Bella, Roxie, Boomer, Fizz, Leia, Tilly, Murphy, Tucker and Rosie. He had a zest for life, fun loving and the life of the party. He loved his vast amount of amazing friends. He loved to ski, golf, ride his bike and spend time with family and friends which all meant the world to him. Sometimes called grumpy pants or TD he was known for his famous eye roll and his great big laugh. He was often found hiding from his children at the golf course or favorite watering holes with his second family and often troublemaking buddies; Hornet, Huck, Conrad, Mad Dog, Mudd, Stapes, F Dude (Brad), Alan by the Gallon, Tony, Dana, Mole, Koger, Mike Brady, Cac, Jim, Carisa and many others (yes, these are all real people). He built an amazing tax firm with very loyal clients and amazing co-workers. He once said that taxes were boring as hell but the clients and people he worked with were what he loved the most. Please no need to send flowers, Dad would have wanted you to toast his life with a beer, coffee or tea and tell funny stories and laugh. If you still want to spend your money please send donations to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Services to be held at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot on Saturday May 1st at 2pm. Live stream available on their website hawkerfuneralhome.com Golf attire / casual would be how he would want you to come. Masks required.