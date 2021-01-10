Claude Gabert Daniels, 87, of Ashton, died January 6, 2021. He was born June 16, 1933, in Santa Rosa, California. He grew up in Washington State, graduating from Chehalis High School, Chehalis WA in 1951. In 1952 he joined the US Air Force and proudly served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956. In 1956 he met and married Jane Anne Teachman, in San Bernardino, CA. Claude and Jane had two children, Becky and David. Claude worked for the United States Bureau of Reclamation starting in California. The family moved on the average of every two years, living in California, Oregon, Colorado and settling in Idaho. Claude moved his family to St. Anthony ID in 1972, when he started working on the Teton Dam Project. In 1987, after working on the Island Park Dam, he retired from the USBR and settled in Island Park. There he enjoyed snowmobiling, CB radios and wood working in his shop. In 1997, Claude and Jane moved to Ashton, ID, where Claude became a proud member of the American Legion. In 2015 he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, they had been married 58 years. He is also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rondii Anne Bergeson who died in 1980. He enjoyed his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by family and friends alike. When he was out and about people asked; "How are you today? " "TERRIBLE" Claude is survived by his daughter; Rebecca J. (Becky Daniels Bergeson) (Johnnie) Edwards of Ashton Idaho; a son, Claude David Daniels of Lusk, Wyoming; grandchildren; Orion Niel (Kristen Passey) Bergeson of Menan Idaho, Shannon Marie Bergeson of Pahrump, NV, Ann Marie Daniels, Sarah Jane Daniels, and Michael David Daniels all of Lusk, Wyoming; great grandchildren; Melody Taylor Stubbs, Rhett Reed Bergeson, Alex Keith Bergeson, Kinzly Colleen Bergeson. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Pineview Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion and Air Force honor guard. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Claude 6/16/1933 - 1/6/2021Daniels
