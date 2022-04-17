Raymond Leo Danner, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 14, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Raymond was born November 29, 1930, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Henry Cyril Danner and Ella Mae Young Danner. He grew up and attended schools in Twin Falls. Raymond lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he owned and operated The Window Shop with his father, which is a flooring and window treatment company. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Raymond is survived by his son, Royce (Janet) Danner of Dillon, MT; son, Kent (Diane) Danner of Idaho Falls, ID; and daughter, LeAnn McInelly of Idaho Falls, ID; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ella Mae Danner; son, Terry Danner; and daughter, Debbie Benedict. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Lewisville Cemetery, 3356 E 400 N., Lewisville, ID. The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Raymond 11/29/1930 - 4/14/2022Leo Danner