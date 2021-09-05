Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On Friday, September 03, 2021, Heaven became a lot brighter when our beloved mother, Fay Otera Evans Dansie passed peacefully at the age of 102. Fay was born July 16, 1919 in Sugar City, Idaho to Edward Partington Evans and Sarah Otera Cluff Evans. She was raised in Sugar City. She married Ronald Dansie on August 21, 1940 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised seven wonderful children; Carolyn, Ron, Shirley, Craig, Bryan, Gayla and Lori. Fay was a fantastic wife, mother and homemaker and could find a bright side in any situation. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various capacities throughout her life. Even though she was legally blind, she was still living in her own home until she broke her hip at the age of 97. She was lovingly cared for in the home of Gayla and Scott Baguley, until needing further care in The Wildflower Assisted Living. Fay is survived by son-in-law, Monte Taylor of Menan, ID; son, Ronald, Jr. (Renae) Dansie, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter Shirley (Paul) Prescott of Boise, ID; son Bryan (Margo) Dansie of Rigby, ID; daughter Gayla (Scott) Baguley of Rigby, ID; and Lori (Shannon) Follett of Hyde Park, UT; 39 grandchildren; and 66 great-grandchildren. Also her sister, Nelda Kershaw, Caldwell, ID; brother, Myron Evans, Springville, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, daughter Carolyn Taylor, son Craig, her three sisters; Verla Price, Marjorie Nelson, and Wanda Lue Belnap; three brothers; William, Elihu, and Paul Evans and great-grandson Breyon Quiqq. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 12 noon in the Lewisville 2nd Ward Church, 101 Main Street, Lewisville, ID with Bishop Jason Ard officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:45 to 11:45 at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Fay 7/16/1919 - 9/3/2021Otera Dansie