Molly Jane Dansie passed away peacefully in the arms of her mother at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 3:30 a.m. Molly was born on October 13, 1967. She lived to be 53 years old and is survived by her father and mother, Charles and Carol Dansie, her siblings, Marie Chappell, Julie and Jeff Steadman, Nichole and Tyler Fillmore, Charlie and Deanna Dansie, Ben and Erica Dansie, and Robb and Aubree Dansie, as well as eighteen nieces and thirteen nephews. Molly is preceded in death by her grandparents, Loy and Ruth Robinson and Julian and Lyona Dansie. Molly grew up on a sheep ranch in Heber, Utah. She loved lambs and helped with lambing. She especially loved her ewe, Millie, who would come to Molly when she called. Because all of her brothers and sisters rodeoed, Molly felt especially proud to ride her horse in the equine Special Olympics. She was her family's number one fan at the rodeos. She was also her family's biggest cheerleader at ball games and wrestling matches. She kept every rodeo and sports program. Molly looked forward to her birthday celebration every year. She planned it all year long, writing about her party in her notebooks. Molly had many good friends in Heber and Blackfoot, including Lorraine Purcell, Kim Foy, Kathy Arave, and Kenny and Vicky Elison. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Wapello LDS Church, 337 N. 200 E., Blackfoot, ID. Viewings will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, Idaho, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Molly will be laid to rest in Rigby, Idaho. The service will be broadcast at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSd87XvcEHskFnnrFvFDMNA/live. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Molly 10/13/1967 - 8/18/2021Dansie
