IDAHO FALLS - Our mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, Margaret Ann Brown Culver, age 86 resident of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Margaret was born on August 16, 1935 to Nora Belle Wadsworth from Taylor, Idaho and Jon Riley Brown from Pulaski County, Missouri. Margaret was the beloved wife of Dale Culver; loving mother of six children - Debbie Lyn Jacobson, Vickie Lee Reichel, Jodie Ann Jacobsen, Penny Renee Wall, Ricky Neil Jacobsen, and C'herie Dale Rodell; doting grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grand children; dear auntie for several nieces and nephews; and ever loving sister to Ida Belle Brown Kuwana Nelson. Margaret loved to travel and have slot machine fun in Jackpot. She loved to cook, enjoyed music and dancing, and brought laughter, energy and love to every family event. She worked several jobs during her life and loved her stint at Ada's Café the best where she could regularly meet new people and old friends as well. Her travel adventures included England, Germany, Greece, East Berlin, New York City, Washington, DC and many places in between. She was always on the lookout for fun and new shoes to add to her collection. We are now toasting her with love and will miss her dearly as she travels on to new adventures. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Dale, of 30+ years; her parents; and her brother, Raymond, her sisters, Lillian (Lynne) and Evelyn, and her prior husbands, Ronald Jacobsen and Bob Dargitz. Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1PM on August 16, 2022. Margaret 8/16/1935 - 6/16/2022Ann Brown Culver Dargitz