Lorna Mae Daugherity, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 16, 2022, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. Lorna was born October 8, 1935, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Gilbert Bighley and Genevieve Olson Bighley. She attended elementary through high school in Albert Lea. She later went on to attend trade school, and earned her Associate Degree, in banking, in Seattle. In 1955, she married Dean Coverstone. They had two sons. They were later divorced. On November 11, 1970, she married Richard Lee Daugherity in Beaverton, Oregon. Lorna was a member of the Catholic Church. She was a cashier at Harrah's Casino in Reno, Nevada. She spent many hours as a volunteer for St. Mary's Hospital in Sparks, Nevada. She worked in banking for 35 years. During those years, she went from working as a teller to being a district manager. She also was the first female branch manager for US Bank. After she retired from banking, she went into the real estate industry, and she absolutely loved it. She also loved to travel. Lorna is survived by her loving husband, Dick Daugherity of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Robert Coverstone of Scottsdale, AZ, and Richard (Nicole) Coverstone of Idaho Falls, ID; 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Bighley. A Celebration of Life will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. If you want to reach Dick, you can email him at ddaugherity@sbcglobal.net. Lorna 10/8/1935 - 3/16/2022Mae Daugherity