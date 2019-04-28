Keith grew up in Idaho Falls, graduating IFHS 1953. He passed away at his home in Los Alamos, NM. He is survived by wife, Pat Case Daun and three step children, Diane Lenssen, Debra Kraus, Mitchell Case and families, A brother, Francis of Tyler, TX, two sisters-in-law, Delora Daun (Merle) Idaho Falls, and Sharon Daun (Robert) Blackfoot, along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Lydia Daun, and two brothers, Merle and Robert. Graveside Service will be May 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Keith 3/24/1935 - 1/19/2019Daun