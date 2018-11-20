Earl Kay Davis was born on January 23, 1925 and passed away on November 15, 2018. He was born in Sugar City, Idaho to Frank Leroy and Alvaretta Harmon Davis. He was the youngest of 16 children and was sure to let us know that as much as possible. Dad always told us he was one of the few remaining veterans from WWII. He was proud of his service to this country, but his biggest accomplishment was his family and the love he had for each and every one of them from his wife, kids and grandkids to all of his extended family. Dad's legacy was love, honesty and always finding the good in everyone. He always had a smile, no matter the circumstances, as proven by him in the last 9 months of his life. No matter what circumstance he was content. Dad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and married Florence Leora Hebdon in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 18, 1946. Dad held many positions in the church through the years. He served as Ward Mission Leader, High Priest Group Leader and many years as the Stake Athletic Director. Dad worked as an engineer for Idaho Falls and Bonneville County and thus acquired the right of ways and engineered many of the Bonneville County roads and bridges over the years. Mom and Dad also owned Gem Courier for 30 years. There are a lot of memories attached to that family business. Dad also drove school bus for many years and took the Bonnevaires on many of their tours. He loved that and loved those kids. Dad coached many of his kids' baseball, football and softball teams. Dad played basketball 3 to 4 times a week at 6:00 a.m. until he was 87 years old. He made some lifelong friendships there and loved those men dearly. The surviving children are Steven E. Davis, M. Blaine Davis (Jackie), Susan E. Carter (Don), Kevin L. Davis (Debi), Wendy K. Davis, Mark L. Davis (Sara), Scott M. Davis (Marnie) and Timothy J. Davis (Kim). He is also survived by 38 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild, sisters-in-law Belva Davis and Bernetta Anderson, brothers-in-law John Anderson, George Wewers, Boyd Whitmill and Oliver Lee and many nieces and nephews. Kay was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 71 years, son David Kay, 2 Grandsons and 2 Great Grandsons, 6 Brothers and 9 Sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Ammon 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8 pm, Friday, November 23 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st St., Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Military services will follow directly after the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Earl Kay 1/23/1925 - 11/15/2018Davis