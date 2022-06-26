Harold William Davis, 92, passed away June 20, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, from dementia induced inanition. Harold was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to William Henry and Carrie Perry Davis on October 29, 1929, the day the stock market crashed, known as Black Tuesday. He was the oldest of three children. He loved Texas, but Idaho became his home. In his youth, he was an active Boy Scout and Sea Scout, attaining the ranks of Eagle and Quartermaster, respectively. While a paperboy, he saved $500, proudly announcing to his parents, "I'm half a thousandaire." He attended and graduated from Lamar College and Texas A&M University, graduating among the top of his electrical engineering class. While in graduate school, he noticed a pretty sister missionary from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Enid. He asked if he might write her. With the permission of her mission president, she was encouraged to not only write Harold, but to meet his family after her release to see if their mutual interest grew. It did. A proposal was made, and their future started. They were married on January 29, 1953, in the Cardston Alberta Temple. Harold adored Enid for the rest of his life. He was an electrical engineer and early pioneer in the nuclear energy field. After a few transfers around the country with Philips and Sandia, and the arrival of three children, he took a job in Idaho Falls with the Atomic Energy Commission. He went on to become superintendent of the City of Idaho Falls Electric Light Division. Professional and business opportunities with Electrical Wholesale Supply allowed Harold and Enid to become permanent Idaho Falls residents, sinking their roots deep in church, community, and public service opportunities. He loved his employees, and together with his trusted business partner Reeve Norman, often sacrificed financially to care for them. In his professional role, he served on the national advisory boards of GTE-Sylvania, Square D, and the National Association of Electrical Distributors. Harold and Enid loved the Lord and His children of their community and around the world. He served in various positions with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including, Bishop, Stake President, Patriarch, Sealer, counselor in the Idaho Falls Temple Presidency, and missionary. He and Enid served humanitarian Church missions as a senior couple both in Romania and the Philippines, finishing in Orem, Utah. He served his community as a member and president of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, as well as on the boards of the Idaho Falls Symphony, Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, Child Development Workshop, and American Indian Services. He also supported the Boy Scouts of America for many years, leading in a variety of roles and ultimately being honored with the Silver Beaver Award. He also served on the advisory boards of Idaho Falls LDS Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, LDS Social Services, and Idaho Falls Park View Hospital. He was also chairman of Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium Organ Fund, United Way, and co-chair of the Miracle Network Telethon. He also served his state as a member and president of the Idaho State Board of Education and later as part of the State Building Authority. In recognition of Harold and Enid's education and community service, both were awarded the President's Medallion by the University of Idaho. He was also a member of the Workforce Development Council, BYU-Idaho President's Advancement Council, chairman of the Idaho Statewide Engineering Education Advisory Council, and the legislative advisory committee for Families Supporting Adoption. He received many recognitions and awards. Harold was a remarkable father and friend to many with his strong testimony, religious conviction, self-deprecating nature, dry sense of humor, service and influence. Harold is predeceased by his eternal companion, Enid. He is survived by his children Rebecca (Doug) Davis, Bart (Marion) Davis, Kreg (Aurora) Davis, William (Lynda) Davis, Benjamin (Debbie) Davis, Cecil (Sherry) Davis (deceased), Melissa (Len) Hartley, Kari (Ron) Porter; foster children Joyce Coleman, and Wilma Fogg; 41 grandchildren; and 80 great-grandchildren. His family is profoundly grateful for the loving care provided by Visiting Angels (especially Miya), MorningStar, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and Enhabit Home Health & Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2020 S. Charlotte Drive in Idaho Falls Idaho, with Blake Hill officiating on behalf of Bishop Stephen Fransen. A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., June 28, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., Idaho Falls, and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Harold 10/29/1929 - 6/20/2022Davis
+1