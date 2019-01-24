Joyce Meikle Davis, 90, of Saint Anthony, passed away January 22, 2019, at The Homestead Assisted Living Center in St. Anthony. Joyce was born August 13, 1928, in Twin Groves, ID, to Loren James Meikle and Zelda Eliza Richards Meikle. She lived in St. Anthony and moved to Idaho Falls in 1956. On February 14, 1947, she married Frank Albert Davis in St. Anthony, Idaho. They raised two children, Pamela and William. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings and especially loved teaching the Sunbeams in primary. Joyce volunteered at Linden Park Elementary reading one on one with the children. She loved to walk, garden and read. She didn't like hobbies because she said they were a waste of time. Joyce is survived by her loving daughter, Pamela Carpenter of Oregon City, OR; daughter-in-law, Sonia Davis of Dundee, UT; sister, Marilyn Hathaway of St. Anthony, ID; and 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Zelda Meikle; husband, Frank Albert Davis; son, William Frank Davis; and sisters, Janice Hammond and Dee Ann Meikle. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joyce 8/13/1928 - 1/22/2019Davis