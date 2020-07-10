Marjorie Davis, loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father on July 8th, 2020, in Idaho Falls, ID. We know for sure that an incredible reunion took place with so many dear loved ones that have passed on before her, and that there is a very special place in Heaven for this incredible woman. Marjorie was born "in a nice house upon a hill" in Idaho Falls, ID, on November 12th, 1920, to John Oley and Lula Horman Miller. She was the oldest of five children, and their only daughter. Marjorie loved her four brothers dearly. Marjorie was a very loyal and life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her beloved religion and faith were one of her biggest passions that carried her through her life. One of her "most beautiful memories" was her baptism on November 18th, 1928. On December 6th, 1944, Marjorie married the love of her life, Kenneth McClellan Davis. This took place in Washington, as he was stationed there for the Navy. She traveled to him in the dead of winter because they just couldn't wait any longer, after a courtship by mail during the war. They celebrated 63 years of marriage, and had seven children. Marjorie was a dedicated wife and mother, and very hard-working. She held many clerical jobs throughout her life, finally retiring in 1987 from the State of Utah Dept of Employment Security after over 16 years. Marjorie will be dearly missed by many. Her beautiful smile, sweet little voice, famous dinner rolls on Thanksgiving, and never forgetting to send a Christmas or Birthday Card signed with lots of X's and O's are among the things that will be missed the most. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McClellan Davis; her four brothers, Dean, Wendell, Wayne, and Glenn Miller; and three of her children, Teresa Nowaskey, Mike Davis, and Brent Davis. She is survived by her four other children, Jerry Davis, Christy (John) Hoff, Gene Davis, and Curtis L. (Rebecca) Davis; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marjorie's family would like to thank Solace Hospice and the staff at Fairwinds-Sandcreek in Idaho Falls for all of the love and care they showed to Marjorie and to them through this time. Graveside services will be held in West Valley City, Utah, at Valley View Memorial Park with Bishop Gary Jenson officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marjorie 11/12/1920 - 7/8/2020Davis
