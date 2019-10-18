Dennis Alan Daw, 74, of Osgood, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at home surrounded by his wife and children. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Dennis was born on July 2, 1945, in Idaho Falls, to Albert "Bud" and Verda Jensen Daw. He grew up in the Osgood area and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1963. He went on to Ricks College and Idaho State University. He joined the US Army and served for 9 years. He served in Vietnam as a combat medic and after he returned to the US he served at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, WA in the NICU. He was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and several other medals. He married Dona Nash and they were later divorced. On March 8, 1975, he married Judith Loree Owens. After his discharge from the Army he farmed in Osgood, Idaho with his brothers and dad. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with his kids and grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Judith Loree Owens Daw of Idaho Falls, ID; his sons: Joshua Earl Daw of Idaho Falls, ID and Jared Alan (Kim) Daw of Rigby, ID; his daughters: Deena (Robin) Sanders of Erie, CO and Ashley Daw of Iona, ID; his sisters: Janet (Robert) Smith and Jenell (Clark) Brimhall both of Salt Lake City, UT; his brothers: Terry (Adele) Daw of Ammon, ID and Rick (Rebecca) Daw of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters-in-law: Sherie (Buddy) Daw Bates of Smithfield, UT and Maureen (Dave) Daw Idaho Falls, ID; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Verda Daw; his brothers: Maurice "Buddy" Daw and Dave Daw; and his daughter, Deidra Daw. The family would like to especially thank Hands of Hope Home Health and Hospice for their dedication and loving care of Dennis. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Osgood Ward, 7940 N. 35th W., with Bishop Jeff Danielson officiating. The family will receive friends from 7-9:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Iona Cemetery where military rites will be performed. Online condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Dennis 7/2/1945 - 10/15/2019Alan Daw