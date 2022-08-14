Heidi Joan Daw Nelson, 51, passed from this life on August 6, 2022, at Hoag General Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Heidi was born September 29, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Rick Daw and Rebecca Bithell Daw. She was named after her grandmother with whom she shared a special bond. She attended local schools, where she was involved in choir, cheerleading, and drill team. She graduated from Skyline High School and then attended Ricks College. During this time, she met the man to be her husband and the love of her life, Dan Nelson. On September 18, 1993, Heidi and Dan were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They moved to California where Heidi worked to help Dan through school. After Dan finished chiropractic school, they remained in Huntington Beach California, and have lived there ever since. Heidi also during this time attended Golden West College where she studied psychology and philosophy. Heidi assisted Dan in his practice from account management to patient billing and scheduling. The couple enjoyed working out in their office fitness studio, traveling, and going on cruises. Heidi also was always up to showing her family visitors a great time at Disneyland. Heidi had a beautiful singing voice and served in her ward as a Relief Society chorister. She was proficient on the computer and was a talented artist and interior decorator. She had a warm heart, quick wit, and a contagious laugh. Her passions were her son, Austin Price, and her dog, Zeke. Heidi faced serious health challenges throughout her life and was an inspiration to others by showing strength, courage, and grace. Heidi is survived by her husband, Daniel Nelson of Huntington Beach, California; son Austin Price of Boise, Idaho; her parents, Rick and Rebecca Daw; sister, Sage (Davin) Hanson; brother, Eric Daw; and grandmother, Joan Bithell all of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Albert and Verda Daw and Frank Bithell. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Heidi 9/29/1970 - 8/6/2022Joan Daw Nelson