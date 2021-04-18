Chuck Dawley passed away at home on April 5, 2021, after a long illness. He was born April 13, 1940 in Rupert Idaho. Chuck is survived by his four children - Michelle (Andy) Drexler, Battle Ground WA; Monica (Mike) Cassidy, Stevensville MT; Marcy Dawley, Idaho Falls ID; Michael Dawley, Boise ID; Granddaughter Anisa Drexler, Brush Prairie WA; sister Juliene Kerbs, Rupert ID and nephews Steve and Doug Cole. A Memorial service will be held in Idaho Falls at Crosspoint Church on May 15 at 11:00am. Chuck always had a laugh for everyone and the family wants this memorial to be the same. Please come and share your fondest, funniest memory you had together with him. (for a full obituary please go to https://www.coltrinmortuary.com/obituary/charles-dawley) Chuck 4/13/1940 - 4/5/2021Dawley