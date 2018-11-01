Dayton, Gale

Gale Lavar Dayton, age 90 died in Murray, Utah on October 27, 2018. He was born, September 19, 1928 in Wilford, Idaho, Fremont County. He attended school in Wilford and St. Anthony, Idaho, graduating high school in 1946. He was the only 4-year letterman in athletics in his graduating class having a distinguished record in boxing. He attended Ricks College, Rexburg, Idaho, Pacific University, in Forest Grove, Oregon, Park College, Park, MO., and George Washington University, Washington D.C. Gale served in the U.S. Army in Europe and the Army National Guard for 18 years. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Wilford Cemetery, 2540 East 225 N Rd, Saint Anthony, Idaho. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's, Shriners, or the Huntsman Cancer Hospitals. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.larkinmortuary.com
