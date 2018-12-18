Albert B. De La Garza, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 13, 2018. Albert was born on February 15, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas to parents Jesus and Maria De La Garza. Albert was one of eight children. Albert will be remembered as a devoted husband and a loving and compassionate father and grandpa. Al was involved in his children's lives as they were growing up and continued his involvement with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Albert was proud of his service to his country. He was a Marine veteran serving in the Korean War. Both Albert and his late wife Celia were members of the Eagles. Albert is survived by his three children Randy (Debbie) De La Garza, Tona (Dennis) Duncan and Albert Jess (Lin) De La Garza; eight grandkids, Tony, Stephanie & Shasta De La Garza, Chelsey & AJ De La Garza, Misty (Matt) Kinney, Derick (Ali) Duncan and Jaclyn (Colby) Curr and seven great-grandchildren; Atlee, Ayden, Ashton, Chloe, Scarlett, Vivian and Zailey, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Albert was preceded in death by his wife Celia (Sally) De La Garza, infant son Ricky and his seven brother and sisters. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 7-8 PM, followed by a celebration of life from 8-9 PM at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church. Graveside services to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Albert 2/15/1931 - 12/13/2018B. De La Garza