Julie Ann Frisby Dean, 75, passed away peacefully from a sudden stroke on October 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was the oldest of 6 children born to Don C. and Vada Lee Michaelis Frisby. Julie was born in Tremonton, Utah. During her childhood, the family moved to Idaho Falls, where Julie graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Soon after, Julie went to work at Idaho National Laboratory where she met and married Eric M. Dean. They shared the next 54 years devoted to each other. Julie and Eric quickly started a family together bringing Bryan, Sally, and Alex, their three beautiful children, into the world. Julie jokingly referred to them as a mistake followed by two accidents. Along the way, Eric, Julie, and the kids extended their family further by bringing home many 'strays' who came into their lives and tended to stay. Julie's welcoming spirit directly contributed to this loving and accepting environment. It wasn't much longer that grandchildren arrived on the scene, proving to be the great joys of Julie's life. Over the years, Julie lived an active life engaging herself in several vocations and volunteer efforts. One such job was serving as the executive administrative assistant at Melaleuca, which allowed her to put her strong organizational skills to good use. Julie was also instrumental in organizing the town's annual Festival of Trees, serving in various roles for many years. Julie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in various church callings. She served as Primary President, a counselor in the Relief Society, Cub Scouts, and Young Women's leader. She loved serving in the temple. Julie had numerous hobbies. Her love of reading was contagious. She loved discussing books, gifting, and recommending good reads. Traveling was another passion of Julie's. She considered herself a citizen of the world. Some of her favorite destinations were with her daughter and sisters: Paris, Cancun, Ireland, Cabo, Prague, and Thailand. Fishing in Alaska became an annual destination. Julie was a devoted daughter and provided years of care to both her mother and mother-in-law during their final years. Eric remained close by Julie's side and provided the best of love and care during her battle with breast cancer and her last few years of declining health. She will be sorely missed by her loving family and many, many friends. Julie is survived by her husband, Eric; Son, Bryan (Jeanna) of Idaho Falls, ID; Daughter, Sally (Kevin) of South Jordan, UT; Son, Alex (Amber) of Boise ID; Honorary daughter, Jen Quinton of Idaho Falls, ID; Grandchildren: Amanda (Dustin), Derek (Tasia), Kyliee, Madi, Austin (Marley), Claire, and Sophia; Siblings: Dixie Larson, Dona Porter, Richard Frisby, Kevin Frisby, and David Frisby. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Development Workshop, Inc because of her service with the Festival of Trees, online at https://www.dwinc.org/donation-form/#. A Celebration of Life is forthcoming. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary,2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Julie 2/3/1947 - 10/18/2022Ann Dean
