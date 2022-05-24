Linda R. (Weed) Dean passed away November 18, 2021, at the age of 71 in her beloved home state, Maine. Her long courageous battle with cancer stands as a testament of how she fearlessly dealt with life's many challenges. Linda was born the youngest of three children on September 8, 1950, to Kenneth and D. Irene Weed in Augusta, Maine. She grew up and attended schools in the Manchester area graduating from Winthrop High in 1968. In 1971 she married Paul E. Dean. They welcomed their first child Robert in 1973. After a move to Idaho their family grew with the birth their second child Amy in 1978. Linda and Paul later divorced in 1991. Linda was an exceptionally talented seamstress and spent most of her life working as one professionally. She made a wide variety of items including snowmobile clothing, draperies and most recently, wall tents and a variety of canvas products working for Idaho Canvas Products in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She also enjoyed sewing as a hobby and many a friend and relative received her handmade items as gifts. Her other hobbies included knitting, crocheting, cross stitch and tole painting. She was predeceased by her parents Ken and Irene Weed. Linda is survived by her children Robert Dean of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Amy DeMott (Cody) of Manchester, Maine; her brother Richard (Erika) of Germany, her sister Shirley Berntson (Robert) of Canada; and her grandchildren Vicki, Patrick, Dakota, Shelby and Brodey. Special thanks her longtime friends Natalie and Andy Weise for their gracious hospitality, her granddaughter Shelby for her loving and attentive care, and the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice team. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 3rd at 3pm at the Manchester Forks Cemetery, Manchester, ME. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, ME 04364 where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.khrfuneralhomes.com Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in honor of Linda Dean to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. bcrf@bcrf.org Linda 9/8/1950 - 11/18/2021Weed Dean