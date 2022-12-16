Michael Kenneth Dearden, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 14, 2022, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living, with his loving wife by his side. Michael was born December 7, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Russell Kenneth Dearden and Mary LaJean Clark Dearden. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Idaho State University. He served in the United States Army. On February 14, 1969, he married Ramona Jean "Patty" McClaskey in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Michael and Patty made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Michael worked as a security officer for the INL. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and music. He played drums, guitar, and piano. He was a great artist and painter. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Patty Dearden of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Angie (Patrick) Cahill of Murray, UT; son, Jeffrey Dearden of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Dan (Sandy) Dearden of Heber City, UT; sister, Molly (Kliff) Bare of Billings, MT; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Dan Dearden officiating. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mike 12/7/1942 - 12/14/2022Dearden
