Eldon George "Eddy" Dees, 82, of Ammon, passed away December 30, 2018. Eddy was born May 31, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Eldon M. Dees and Anna Christina Schell Dees. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended the University of Idaho and Ricks College. Eddy served honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army from February 1957 to February 1966. On April 1, 1959, he married Shirley Lynell Volmer in Ammon, Idaho. To this union were born four children, Aneda, Lorie, Nancy, and Craig. Eddy and Shirley made their home in Taylor, Idaho, where Eddy worked as a Nuclear Technician for Westinghouse for 32 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, hunting, fishing, camping, and horseback riding. He was an avid scouter and volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America. Eddy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley Dees of Ammon, ID; daughter, Aneda (Huie) Hazelett of Rock Spring, WY; daughter, Lorie (Sam) Dye of Rigby, ID; daughter, Nancy (Chuck) Bobak of Idaho Falls, ID; and son, Craig (Heidi) Dees of Rexburg, ID; brother, Kenneth (Michele) Dees of Bismark, ND; sister, JoAnn (Dale) Austin of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brothers, Ronald and Ralph Dees. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Jared Thompson officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eldon 5/31/1936 - "Eddy" 12/30/2018Dees