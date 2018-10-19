DeFilippes

Elizabeth "Diane" DeFilippis, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
Diane was born on May 21, 1952, to William Woolery and Dorothy Densford Woolery in Oklahoma City, OK. She grew up in Oklahoma City and attended business school.
She married Charles Arthur Clark, together they had 3 children: Rick, Kenneth "Pee Wee" and Chuck. They were later divorced. On March 13, 1990, she married Roy David DeFilippis in Idaho Falls.
Diane loved her dogs and doing puzzles in the newspaper.
She is survived by her husband, Roy DeFilippis of Idaho Falls, ID; her son, Chuck Clark of Idaho Falls, ID; her step-children: Kelli (Mark) Sansaver of Wolfpoint, MT and Brian (Karla) DeFilippis of Caldwell, ID; her sister, Nancy George of Oklahoma City, OK; and 3 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents; sons: Rick Clark and Kenneth "Pee Wee" Clark; brothers: Ronnie Woolery and Randy Woolery.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.