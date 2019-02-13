Robert Stanley DeHart was born in Caldwell, Idaho, at Memorial Hospital on Aug. 2, 1952, when his daddy was in the Army, serving in Korea. Robert and his father did not meet until Robert was 6 months old. Stan, his father, was always very proud of both his boys. Robert lived and graduated high school in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and took classes at The College of Idaho in Coeur d'Alene, as well as Boise State University. He became a counselor for drug and alcohol addicts. He worked with a lot of young people, helping them get sober and stay sober. One of his favorite things to do was to go hunting for deer and elk with his father in the beautiful forests on Boundary County. He became an expert marksman. Robert also loved downhill skiing with his brother and parents every Sunday. Robert was preceded in death by his father, James Stanley DeHart who passed in 2001, as well as his grandparents, Kenneth and Josephine DeHart and Glen and Marjorie Strong. Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 800 Westhill Ave., Idaho Falls. Robert 8/2/1952 - 2/5/2019Stanley DeHart