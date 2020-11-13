Dixie Lee Christensen Delaney, 85, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away November 10, 2020, at her home. She was surrounded by loved ones in her last days and in time of her passing. Dixie was born October 28, 1935, in Shelley, Idaho to Lewis Eugene and Beulah Christensen. Dixie was one of six children. Dixie mainly grew up in Shelley, Idaho. She loved going to school there and was very active as the President of FHA. She graduated from Shelley High School. During her school years, she made some very dear friends: Leola Kelly, Karen Joyner Doris Natal, Millie Fletcher Beverly Grover, Shirley Lundquist, Janice Rainsdom, and Della Mallard. On August 7, 1954, Dixie married her love of her life, Cleve B. Delaney. To this union were born four children: Mark B. Delaney, Margo Delaney, Mike Delaney, and Marcy Jensen. They lived in Shelley, ID, West Virginia, and Texas City, TX. In 1962, they moved to Texas and spent fourteen years there. Cleve brought Dixie back to God's country and spent the rest of their years together in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be with their family. Throughout Dixie's life, she was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dixie and Cleve were sealed together with their family on August 7, 1973, in Ogden Utah. She was an exceptional seamstress and would always tell stories about how her mother would unpick what she had made until she achieved perfection. Dixie was well-known and immensely loved in Texas and Idaho. She got her Realtor License while in Texas. She loved this occupation because she felt she was helping people find their dream homes and helping them start a new life. Dixie later retired from Real Estate. Dixie loved people and was known for her acceptance of everyone unconditionally. She was a light in our lives and warmed every heart she touched. Many of our friends also felt she was their second mom. Later in life, Dixie stayed very active and took great pride in her yard. Over the years, the group that she formed during high school became known as the Lunch Bunch. They would meet monthly and have lunch and celebrate each other's birthdays. This group of friends kept their lunch bunch going for 16 years. Mom loved meeting up with her friends from high school. When COVID-19 started, they had to quit their lunch bunch. Dixie is survived by her four children, Mark B Delaney (Jerilyn), Margo Conan (Mitch), Mike Delaney, and Marcy Jensen (Rex); and her sisters, Connie Dial (Terry), July Hill, and Shawna Roberts (Dennis). Dixie is preceded in death by her sweetheart, Cleve B. Delaney; her parents, Lewis Eugene and Beulah Christensen; brother, Herb Christensen; and sister, Ann O'Bryan Dixie has 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family extends our gratitude to Hands of Hope for their kindness and loving support. Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery, 1122 E. 800 N, Shelley. The family will visit with friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Dinner will follow at Courtland Ride Ward, 4375 E. Sunnyside Road, Ammon. Masks are advised and social distancing encouraged. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dixie 10/28/1935 - 11/10/2020Delaney
