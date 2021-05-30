Bernita June Delmore, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 25, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Nita was born July 12, 1937, in Limon, CO, to Warner Lee Ash and Nola Fern Koch Ash. She grew up and attended schools in Casseville and McDowell, Missouri and graduated from Exeter High School. Nita made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked as a CNA before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, and being a mother. She sewed masks and donated them to people who needed them and to the staff at Idaho Botanical Gardens. Nita is survived by her daughters, Donna (Arturo) Flores of Idaho Falls, Debbie (Lee) Barton of Idaho Falls, Liz (Scott) Nicolino of Vashon, WA, and Jami Delmore of Boise, ID, her brother Gary (Jeanne) Ash of Walnut Grove, MO; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nita 7/12/1937 - 5/25/2021Delmore
