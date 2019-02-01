Rita Mason Deming, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at Lily & Syringa Assisted Living on January 30, 2019. She was born September 30, 1924, to Joseph Henry and Nell Armstrong Mason in Labelle, Idaho. She was the youngest of nine. She grew up and attended school in Ririe, Idaho. After graduating from high school at the age of 16, she eventually ended up in Boise working at Gowan Field with the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps as a machinist. It was there that she met her dashing Army/Air Force man, Charles Deming. They were joined in marriage on September 1, 1943, at Gowan Field in a double wedding ceremony with their friends. On July 10 1944, their first daughter, Linda Lee, was born. After the war, they moved to Warwick, Rhode Island where their son, Bruce Charles, was born on June 11, 1947. They then moved to Ririe, Idaho to be near Rita's family and soon after, made the move to Idaho Falls. Their daughter, Cynthia Jo (Cindy), was born May 26, 1960. Rita worked at various jobs throughout her life, including Mountain Bell. She worked for many years as a grocery checker for Fay Marler at Skyline IGA and then Fay's Foodliner. She enjoyed reading, needlework, bowling and golf. More than anything else, she loved her family. Everything she did was with them in mind. She was a great support and loved deeply. You could always count on her to help and bend over backwards to make life easier for the ones she loved. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats. Rita doted on all of her kids and grand kids. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to the very end. She is survived by her children, Linda Creel of Idaho Falls, Bruce (Enid) Deming of Murray, UT, and Cindy (David) Rollins of Sugar City, ID; grandchildren, Jim (Patti) Landon of Idaho Falls, ID, Vanessa (Steve) Earley of River Heights, UT, Melissa (Travis) Waters of Idaho Falls, ID, Eron (Mindy) Deming of Santa Clara, UT, Ben (Danielle) Deming of Irvine, CA, Alex Rollins of Pocatello, ID, and Liam Rollins of Pocatello, ID; great grandchildren, Jordan (Cameron) Whittier of Logan, UT, Mack (Carly) Earley of Pleasant Grove, UT, Zach Waters of Shelley, ID, Jacob Waters of Idaho Falls, ID, Brandon Waters of Douglas, WY, Mason Waters of Idaho Falls, ID, Sydnee Waters of Idaho Falls, ID, Austin Deming of Santa Clara, UT, Alexandria Deming of Santa Clara, UT, Vaughn Deming of Santa Clara, UT, Virginia Deming of Santa Clara, UT, Michael Deming of Irvine, CA and Allison Deming of Irvine, CA; great great grandchildren, Maisie Whittier of Logan, UT, Miles Whittier of Logan, UT, and Charlee Waters of Idaho Falls, ID. Rita was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Charles Deming, her parents, and all of her siblings. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday from 10-11:00 a.m. at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. "We love you mama" Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rita 9/30/1924 - 1/30/2019Deming