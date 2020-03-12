James S. DeMordaunt, of Rexburg, Idaho passed away March 9, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born in 1941 in Pocatello, Idaho to Paul and Alice DeMordaunt. Paul and Alice raised Jim, and his older brother Roger, in Blackfoot, where the family's business interests centered on local movie theaters and a central Idaho cattle ranch. In his school years, Jim enjoyed playing basketball, studying aviation and reading books. During summers, Jim and Roger worked on the family ranch, building fences and wrangling cattle. Jim also did survey work for the US Agriculture Department. After graduating from Blackfoot High School, Jim attended Brigham Young University, where he obtained a degree in political science. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Bergeson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1961. Jim went on to work for the US Air Force at Hill Air Force Base in the materiel management division, as well as in the real estate industry in Phoenix Arizona. Ultimately, Jim returned to the family business, working with his father Paul operating movie theaters in Southern Idaho, and then managing the family ranch (the 'Double D'). Jim was a big sports fan all his life, loyally attending Ricks College basketball and football games, as well as following various college and professional sports teams. As a player, in adulthood he branched out from basketball to golf and racquetball. As a young adult Jim earned a pilot's license. He lived at Homestead in Rexburg for over a year where he was lovingly cared for until he passed away peacefully of natural causes. Surviving are his wife, Sharon, and their five children - David (Chin) of Clayton, California; Jeff (Bethany) of Nashville, Tennessee; Wade (Amy) of Rexburg, Idaho; Ann (Daren) Wilkinson of Kingsville, Texas; Paul (Madeline) of Rancho Cucamonga, California; 15 grandchildren - Niko, Amber, Summer, Lyndsy, James P., Trevor, Mae, Owen, Alexa, Macy, Jet, Ella, Ammon, Katelyn, and Miranda; and 6 great grandchildren - Taylee, Brody, Hudson, Emmy, Sophie, and Hope; and his Brother Roger (Laura Jo) of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday March 14 at the Rexburg East Stake Center, 387 South 4th East, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends and family Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10: 15 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho under the direction Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. James 1/29/1941 - 3/9/2020DeMordaunt