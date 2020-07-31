Cheryl DenHartog DenHartog Cheryl DenHartog September 24, 1967 - July 27, 2020 Cheryl Diane DenHartog, 52, Pocatello resident, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center. Cheryl was born on September 24, 1967 in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Bonnie and Clive Lott. With much encouragement from her mother, Cheryl utilized her caring nature and untapped potential to become one of the best nurses in South Eastern Idaho. Shortly after graduating from Idaho State University with her BSN in 1994, she met the love of her life, Dean DenHartog. Cheryl married Dean on June 14, 1996, and nearly a year and a half later, Cheryl gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Jordyn. Up until 2001, Cheryl worked at Portneuf Regional Medical Center as a bedside nurse, then she pursued her true passion to teach nursing. She worked at Idaho State University College of Technology as an LPN instructor for many years, but then became the health program manager for a department within the College of Technology called Workforce Training - Continuing Education. She proved to be quite the asset to the university and increased the value of each program they provided by spending hours upon hours improving the individual courses. While working for the university, she attended graduate school and graduated top of her class when receiving her MSN. She was a proud member of the Sigma Theta Tau nursing sorority. She truly enjoyed any activity that had to do with the great outdoors. Camping, exploring ghost towns, four-wheeling, fishing, kayaking, and cooking over a campfire were some of her favorite activities. Elkhorn Hot Springs and Palisades Reservoir were her favorite places to spend time with family and friends, and during the last part of her life, she visited them quite frequently. She is survived by her husband, Dean DenHartog, of Pocatello, Idaho, her daughter, Jordyn DenHartog, of Pocatello, Idaho; her siblings, Vicki Smith of Pocatello, Idaho, Terri (Denny) DuGal of Modesto, California, Clive "Lucky" (Darlene) Lott, Jr. of Kapaa, Hawaii, and Allen Lott of Washington, Pennsylvania. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Clive Lott of Blackfoot, Idaho; her siblings, Michelle Morgan of Blackfoot, Idaho, and Kelly Lott of Blackfoot, Idaho. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue, Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service. The DenHartog family would like to thank the medical team at Portneuf Medical Center for providing great care to Cheryl and comforting our family in our time of need. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.