Manuel Dean Denning, 92, passed away August 10, 2021, at his home at MorningStar Senior Living after a brief illness. Dean was born May 8, 1929, in his grandmother's home in Lincoln, the oldest son of Gladys Nielsen and Manuel Denning. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Roy Edmiston, and his grandparents, Chris and Nora Nielsen. He attended grade school in Lincoln and high school in Ammon. In 1946, he joined the Navy boot camp in San Diego and served a tour of duty in a Seabee battalion on Guam. Shortly after his discharge In July 1948, he met Donna Wall of Mackay. They were married Aug. 26, 1948, in Blackfoot. They lived most of their married life in Idaho Falls, where they raised six children: Keenan (deceased), Kyle (Christeen) Denning, Kris Denning, Karla (Robert) Dalling, Kim (Laurie) Denning and Karole (Ron) Wilson. Dean and Donna were sealed for time and all eternity in January 1963. Dean was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout his life. Dean learned the auto body paint and repair trade while working for J. Ed Browning and Sons Pontiac-Buick Dealership from 1949-1953. He was an Idaho Falls police officer from 1957-1964. He owned and operated Dean's Auto Body for several years, and in 1971, he started Bonneville Auto Wrecking. He retired in 1991. He and Donna spent several winters in Mesa, Ariz. In 1992, they moved to Mackay, where he restored the house Donna grew up in. They lived there for several years and enjoyed that immensely. In 2007 Dean and Donna moved to Leslie, Idaho where they made many friends. They enjoyed this time in their lives very much. Donna passed away in 2014 after 66 years of marriage. Dean moved to MorningStar Assisted Living in 2017 where he made many friends and enjoyed visiting with his family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 17 at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Road). The family will visit with friends 10-10:45 prior to the services. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery next to his sweet wife Donna following the services. The family wishes to thank the staff at MorningStar and Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their loving and tender care of Dean. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Dean 5/8/1929 - 8/10/2021Denning
