Ramona Faun Denning, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 11, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of One Source Hospice and her loving family. Ramona was born June 27, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Blair Hammon and Delsie Winder Hammon. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. On June 15, 1970, she married Edward J. Denning Jr. in Idaho Falls. Ramona and Ed made their home in Idaho Falls where Ramona worked as a manager for Good 2 Go Quick Stop. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, and making beautiful crafts. She was always all business and worked until the time of her passing. Ramona is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ed Denning of Idaho Falls; brother, Doug (Colleen) Hammon of Idaho Falls; sisters, Carolyn Bailey of Idaho Falls and Donna (Jim) Harrison of Boise, ID. She was preceded in death by her father, Blair Hammon; mother, Delsie Hart; and sisters, Barbara Hunter and Donna Harrison. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Services will be broadcast live on Ramona's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ramona 6/27/1951 - 2/11/2023Denning
