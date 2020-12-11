Richard Telford (Dick) Denning, 86, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Dick never met a stranger—if you knew him, he was your friend. Dick was born September 11, 1934, in Iona, Idaho to George Williams Denning and Zoie Telford. He was their 7th of 8 children. He attended the Iona School from First Grade through his Junior year of High School. When he was a senior, Iona along with Ammon, Lincoln, Colton, Ucon, and Milo combined their community schools creating Bonneville School District and Bonneville High School. He was among the first class to graduate from Bonneville High School in 1952. Dick was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints. He served a mission in the Western States mission which included Colorado, New Mexico, and part of Nebraska at the time. After Dick returned home, he married Leann Rigby, February 15, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dick was passionate about sports. He played football, basketball, and baseball as a youth; he coached his sons and many others throughout his life. He taught his family the fun of camping, boating, and waterskiing. Providing ample opportunity for family and friends to share in the fun. Dick worked with his father in the Grocery Business at Denning Grocery in Iona, eventually buying the business from his parents. During the summer months, he always worked at the dry farms in the foothills above Iona. He also worked driving school busses. Later after Dick and Leann sold the grocery business he went to work at the Idaho Falls Post Office as a mail carrier. During this time he also worked with his family hauling wood and taking care of the Iona Cemetery. Dick retired from USPS in 1977. He then worked in sales, drove tour busses, drove trucks, and maintained a carwash. But what he was best at doing was "Creating" a lot of wonderful memories for his family. He was a "Jack of all Trades" and was loved by all who knew him. Dick and Leann lived in Iona where they raised their children. In 1982 they moved to the Salt Lake Area. They ended up in Lehi for the last 11 years. Dick is survived by his wife, Leann Rigby Denning, his four children: Richard (Tonya) Denning of Cedar Hills, Utah, Douglas (Jean) Denning of Sandy, Utah, Ann (Terry) Stone of Syracuse, Utah, and Deborah (Lance) Andersen of South Jordan, Utah; 17 Grandchildren, 7 Bonus Grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 21 bonus great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger sister, MaryEtte (Spencer) Lott of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, George and Zoie Denning; his brothers; Ted, Jack, and Bill; his sisters: LaMae, Gem, and Zoann. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Iona 1st Ward Chapel, 5169 Denning Ave, Iona, Idaho. A Live broadcast can be viewed at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the church prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to a Humanitarian Charity of Choice in Richard's name. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Richard 9/11/1934 - 12/5/2020Telford Denning Sr.
