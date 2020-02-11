Kathlyn "Kitty" Dennis, 75, of Blackfoot, passed away February 7, 2020, at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Kitty was born February 10, 1944, in Bellflower, California, to George Edward Mount and Doris Lucille Ohls Mount. She grew up and attended schools in Norwalk and graduated from Bellflower High School. She went on to attend Ricks College. On June 13, 1962, she married Denny O. Dennis Sr. in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised six children: Denny Jr., DeAnn, Dawn, Danyel, Darlyn, and David. Kitty and Denny made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and later moved to Blackfoot. Kitty worked as a school bus driver for Idaho Falls School District #91. Kitty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very artistic and showed that through her paintings, ceramic and pottery creations, and drawings. She enjoyed the outdoors, specifically rock hunting, fishing, and camping. Lastly, you could often find her reading, writing, dancing, singing, or spending time with her family. Kitty is survived by her loving husband, Denny O. Dennis Sr.; sons, Denny Orville (Jennie) Dennis Jr. of Rexburg, ID, and David Patrick Dennis of Salt Lake City, UT; daughters, DeAnn Janeece Cook of Las Vegas, NV, Dawn Heidi Kasper of West Valley, UT, Darlyn (Dianna) Dennis of Blackfoot, ID, and Danyel (Nathan) Turner of Star Valley, WY; sister, D'anna (Mark) Procek of UT; brothers, George "Ed" (Linda) Mount, Jr. of Springville, UT, and Helmut (Rose) Picerkona of CA; 16 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Kathrina Mount; grandson, Seth Allen Kasper; and great-granddaughter, Madison Yvonne Cook. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue). The family will visit with friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kitty's GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kathlyn-mount-dennis. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kathlyn 2/10/1944 - 2/7/2020Rose Mount Dennis