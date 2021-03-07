Denny Freda Denny Freda Virginia Denny, 92, of Firth, Idaho passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Freda was born February 4, 1929, in Bristow, Oklahoma to Albert and Lona Seats Lankford. On February 14, 1945 Freda married George Denny in Bristow, Oklahoma. Freda was an Army wife while George served in the US Army from 1945-1948. Freda and George moved their family to Idaho in 1959. She attended Lighthouse Assembly of God. Freda is survived by her son, George (Pat) Denny of Dayton, TX; daughters, Lyn (Jim) Koch of Twin Oaks, OK, Margaret (Rod) Nelson of Pocatello, ID and Elva Denny-Scarr of Arco, ID; 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lola Lankford; her husband George Denny; her loving daughter, Merlene (Burchard) Denny; two brothers; and grandson, Steven Burchard. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Basalt Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting.