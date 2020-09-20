Kaytherine Denton passed away on September 18, 2020 in Shelley. A tiny red-head was born November 4, 1934 in Sugar City, the oldest of Gottfried Heinze and Jessie Berrett. At age 8, the family moved to Sunset, Utah, where "Kay" became the neighborhood babysitter, including tending her 3 younger siblings, Lynn (Kathy), Buck (Linda), and Dick (Iris). She graduated top of her class at Davis High School, then Utah State majoring in business and secretarial science. She served an LDS mission to the Western States. Kay wed Val Denton in the Salt Lake Temple in 1965. They moved to Shelley where they have lived ever since. Kay ran the Shelley branch of EICU for nearly 20 years. She was active in many Shelley civic organizations and was a true blue member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. A stellar example of obedience, Kay served in many callings but will best be remembered as a ward and stake choir director. Val and Kay are blessed with two daughters, Heather (Doug DePriest) of Meridian, Ginger (Darren Durbin) of Shelley, and 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Funeral service information can be viewed at nalderfuneralhome.com Kaytherine 11/4/1934 - 9/18/2020Denton
FREE ACCESS SEPTEMBER!
Register now for exclusive FREE ACCESS to the Post Register, Challis Messenger, Jefferson Star, and Bingham County Chronicle e-edition. Simply enter your email and each morning you'll receive a message giving you immediate access to that days electronic edition of the newspaper. All FREE! No strings attached! No credit card necessary.
Get access