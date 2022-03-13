Donald Edward DeRoche, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his home on February 6, 2022. Donald was born December 10, 1932, in Champion, Michigan, to Edward DeRoche and Clarissa "Dolly" Davis DeRoche. He grew up, along with his brother Irv, and attended schools in Champion and graduated from Champion High School. After graduation he moved to Detroit to work in the automotive industry. In 1952 he joined the Navy as a medic. While in Detroit he met his future wife, Marilyn Hoopingarner. They were married for over 40 years and had three children from that union: Vicki L. DeRoche, Chris DeRoche and Ron DeRoche. In 1960 the family moved to Idaho Falls, where Don started his job as an Electrical Technician at the INEL. In 1972 he decided to follow his dream and love of horses and started training horses. Don was a true horseman; however, he also enjoyed hunting, shooting, and working with leather. He married Mary Louise Jordin in 1995. Don and Louise lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they enjoyed Louise's children and grandchildren. Don is survived by; his brother Irv DeRoche and his wife Ginnie of Caro, MI; daughter, Vicki DeRoche of Clarkston, WA; his son, Ron DeRoche and Ron's wife Della of Rosalia, WA, his step-grandsons: Jackie and Joseph Devereaux and his granddaughter Bronti DeRoche; step-son, Aaron (Cherell) Jordin of Sandy, UT; step-son, Jeremy (Robin) Jordin of Hendersonville, TN; step-son, Jacob (Heidi) Jordin of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughter, Amber (Mike) Geisel of Boise, ID; and step-daughter, Ashlyn Jordin of Shelley, ID. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise DeRoche; parents, Edward and Dolly DeRoche; son Chris DeRoche; and step-son, Micah Jordin. A celebration of life will be held sometime in 2022. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donald 12/10/1932 - 2/6/2022Edward DeRoche