Mary Louise Barrus DeRoche,74, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 11, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Louise was born June 12, 1945, in Mountain View, Wyoming, to Keith R Barrus and Corrine Rounds Barrus. Louise moved with her family to Idaho Falls in October 1954. She grew up and attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1963. Louise also attended Ricks College. On July 9, 1965, she married John Phillip Jordin in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together, they were blessed with six wonderful children. They were later divorced. Louise later married Don DeRoche in 1994. Louise was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved teaching and spending time with her "SNAP" kids (Special Needs Ability Program), classical music, teaching piano lessons and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Louise also loved all things Wyoming: bumper stickers, refrigerator magnets, clothing, etc. Louise was an incredible sister, aunt, friend, wife, mother and grandmother. Louise is survived by her husband, Don DeRoche of Idaho Falls; sons, Aaron (Cherell) Jordin of Sandy, UT, Jeremy (Robin) Jordin of Hendersonville, TN, and Jacob (Heidi) Jordin of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Amber (Mike) Geisel of Boise, ID, and Ashlyn Jordin of Shelley, ID. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Corinne Barrus, sister Glenna Goeken and her son, Micah Jordin. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020, at New Sweden Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Louise 6/12/1945 - 6/6/2020DeRoche
