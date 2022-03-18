Patricia "Patsy" DeTonancour passed away March 12 at home in West Yellowstone, MT. Patsy was born February 9, 1946, in Anaconda, MT to James and Petra Pollock. She attended Beaverdam elementary and Anaconda public schools. Patsy married Don DeTonancour June 30, 1962. Together they raised three sons in Anaconda. After the smelter closed Don and Patsy moved to Idaho Falls. When retirement called they returned to Montana to build Patsy's dream home in West Yellowstone where she was able to pursue her love of snowmobiling. Patsy had a kind heart and donated to many charities including the VFW, DAV and Catholic Community. She made the most beautiful cards, if you were lucky enough to receive one you immediately put it safely away. Patsy leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Don; children, Don T. (Mary Anne), Tom (Greta) and Joel; grandchildren, Erin (Cody), Madison, Meredith, McKenzie and Eli; great grandchildren, Owen and Charlee. Her brother-in-law, "Jerry" and sister-in-law, Debbie; brother, Richard Hart; and best friend and card maker perfectionist Helen Borrowman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Petra and her brothers Gene and John Colucci and Jimmy Pollock. Per Patsy's wishes there will be no services. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Patricia 2/9/1946 - 3/12/2022Kay DeTonancour