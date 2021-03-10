Devine Devon Devine Devon Devine, 25, lifetime resident of Fort Hall, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home. Devon was born May 25, 1995 to Donna M. Devine and Ryan N. Faulkner; and was traditional adopted by Rick Yellowhair. Devon attended school in Blackfoot throughout elementary, he attended the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School, and later received his GED. Devon loved everything to do with the outdoors including: big game hunting, salmon spearing, rafting and camping. He had a great love of music and creating music with his best friend Levander Eschief, eating and hanging out friends and family, and going to the movies. He especially enjoyed the outdoors world with his dad Rick. Their favorite was exploring the mountains and hunting. He was recently employed with the Shoshone Bannock Tribes Transit and had done construction. Devon was a father of two girls Ramira Devine and Kayleeh Timbana, one son Cayden Beasley, with all who he loved dearly. As his dad Rick, he grew to be the father to Devontae and Lovelee Devine and Ky'Liyah Reyes. Devon was not married but leaves behind his companion Kalianna Reyes. He is survived by his children, sisters Angel and Nevaeh Devine, of Blackfoot, parents Donna Devine, Ryan Faulkner and Rick Yellowhair, grandmother Alice Yellowhair. Devon has many sisters and brothers: Angela, Chenoa, Chanice, Eric, Jimmy, Audrey, Lawrence, Johnathan, Janae, Theresa, Mike, Randy, Melody, Matthew, Travis, Angel, Joaquin, Ashley, Delores, William, Robert, Payton, MyKayla, Savvannah, Layne. Aunt and Uncles: Shirley & Todd, Kirk, Marilyn, Leslie "Motor"(Rhonda), Patricia, Carmelita, Millicent, Billy, Gary (Elizabeth), Xavier and Brent and including Faulkner & Santos Family. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mellissa Yellowhair, Brooke Begay, grandparents Carmelita M. Crow, William Devine, Bruce Faulkner, great-grandfather Ray Crow, great-grandmother Alice George Crow, grandmother Priscilla J. Crow, nephews Randy Rodriguez Jr. and Christian Romie Silk. He will be taken to his mother's home Donna Devine on No Name Road for Traditional services and viewing starting Wednesday, March 10, 2021 by noon. Until time of burial on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Gibson Cemetery at 2pm. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
